Architectural Dedicated Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Dedicated Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Architectural Dedicated Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Dedicated Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Dedicated Film include Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Dedicated Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric (PES)

ETFE Sheeting

Other

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Dedicated Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Dedicated Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Dedicated Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Dedicated Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Dedicated Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Dedicated Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

