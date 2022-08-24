Architectural Dedicated Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Dedicated Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Architectural Dedicated Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Architectural Dedicated Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Architectural Dedicated Film include Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Architectural Dedicated Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fabric
Polyester Fabric (PES)
ETFE Sheeting
Other
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tensile Architecture
Tents
Sun Shading and Sun Screening
Print Applications
Other
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Architectural Dedicated Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Serge Ferrari
Mehler
Heytex
Sattler
Sioen
Verseidag
Hiraoka
Seaman Corp
Saint-Gobain
Chukoh Chem
ObeiKan
Sika
Atex Membrane
Taconic-AFD
Kobond
Yilong
Xinyida
Sijia
Jinda
Veik
Guardtex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Architectural Dedicated Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Architectural Dedicated Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Dedicated Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Dedicated Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Dedicated Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Dedicated Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/