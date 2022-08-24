Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable Agricultural Mulch in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Degradable Agricultural Mulch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable Agricultural Mulch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Starch-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable Agricultural Mulch include BASF, Novamont, BioBag, Plastika Kritis, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa and Biolegeen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable Agricultural Mulch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable Agricultural Mulch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable Agricultural Mulch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable Agricultural Mulch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Degradable Agricultural Mulch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Novamont

BioBag

Plastika Kritis

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable Agricultural Mulch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable Agricultural Mulch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable Agricultural Mulch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable Agricultural Mulch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable Agricultural Mulch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable Agricultural Mulch Companies

