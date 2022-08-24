Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Battery grade propylene carbonate is a colorless and odorless flammable liquid, which can be used as an excellent medium for high-energy batteries and capacitors

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

The global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosgene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate include BASF, Huntsman, LyondellBasell, Taixing Fengming Chemiacl Industry Factory, Shandong Lixing Chemical, Shandong Feiyang Chemical, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group, Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry and Daze Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Grade Propylene Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

