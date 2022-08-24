Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive include IDI Composites International, Magna, Teijin (Continental Structural Plastics), Polynt, Astar, ZOLTEK, Core Molding Technologies, Lorenz and Huayuan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hoods

Deck Lids

Fenders

Bumpers

Body Panels

Others

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IDI Composites International

Magna

Teijin (Continental Structural Plastics)

Polynt

Astar

ZOLTEK

Core Molding Technologies

Lorenz

Huayuan Group

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Jiangshi Composite

Toray

Composite Materials Engineering

Utek Composite

Changzhou Huari New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Product Ty

