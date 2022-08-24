Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149995/global-zinc-oxide-for-cosmetics-forecast-market-2022-2028-759

Global top five Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Zinc Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics include BASF, Ashland, Symrise, Croda, Kobo, Merck, Evonik Industries, Sunjin Chemical and Mineral and Pigment Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Zinc Oxide

Nano Zinc Oxide

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Symrise

Croda

Kobo

Merck

Evonik Industries

Sunjin Chemical

Mineral and Pigment Solutions

TRI-K Industries

Weifang Longda Zinc

Qingdao nakasen Zinc

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149995/global-zinc-oxide-for-cosmetics-forecast-market-2022-2028-759

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149995/global-zinc-oxide-for-cosmetics-forecast-market-2022-2028-759

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

