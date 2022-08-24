Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wood-plastic composites (WPCs), also known under the tradename Plastic-Wood of Covema,are composite materials made of wood fiber/wood flour and thermoplastic(s) such as PE, PP, PVC, or PLA.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking in global, including the following market information:
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqms)
Global top five Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hollow Decking Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking include Trex Company, Cladco Profiles, COOWIN, Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite, GEM, MESEN, Huangshan Huasu New Material, Tianyuan and MexyTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hollow Decking Board
Solid Decking Board
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
Pools
Fences
Other
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqms)
Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trex Company
Cladco Profiles
COOWIN
Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite
GEM
MESEN
Huangshan Huasu New Material
Tianyuan
MexyTech
Anhui Red Forest New Material
Armadillo Deck
Goodhill Enterprise
EverJade WPC Decking
Green Deck
Logical Plastic
Eva-tech
Green Plank AB
TimberTech
UPM ProFi
Sentai WPC
Newtechwood
TECHTECHN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Players in Globa
