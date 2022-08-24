Egg Cartons Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Egg Cartons in global, including the following market information:
Global Egg Cartons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Egg Cartons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Egg Cartons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Egg Cartons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Egg Cartons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Egg Cartons include Dispak UK, DFM Packaging Solutions, MyPak Packaging, EP Europack, Sanovo Technology Group, Ovotherm International Handels and Primapack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Egg Cartons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Egg Cartons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Egg Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Egg Cartons
Paper Egg Cartons
Foam Egg Cartons
Global Egg Cartons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Egg Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Egg Cartons for Hen
Egg Cartons for Ostrich
Egg Cartons for Duck
Global Egg Cartons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Egg Cartons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Egg Cartons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Egg Cartons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Egg Cartons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Egg Cartons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dispak UK
DFM Packaging Solutions
MyPak Packaging
EP Europack
Sanovo Technology Group
Ovotherm International Handels
Primapack
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Egg Cartons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Egg Cartons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Egg Cartons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Egg Cartons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Egg Cartons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Egg Cartons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Egg Cartons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Egg Cartons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Egg Cartons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Egg Cartons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Egg Cartons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Egg Cartons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Egg Cartons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Cartons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Egg Cartons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Cartons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Egg Cartons Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Egg Cartons
4.1.3 Paper Egg Cartons
4.1.4 Foam Egg Cart
