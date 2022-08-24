Global Photonic Integrated Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Photonic Integrated Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photonic Integrated Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lasers
Modulators
Detectors
Attenuators
Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers
Optical Amplifiers
Segment by Application
Optical Communication
Sensing
Optical Signal Processing
Biophotonics
By Company
Infinera
MACOM
Mellanox Technologies
Luxtera
Lumentum
Kotura
NeoPhotonics
Finisar
DS Uniphase
Alcatel-Lucent
Avago Technologies
Lumerical
Aifotec
Ciena
Huawei Technologies
Intel
TE Connectivity
Agilent Technologies
OneChip Photonics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photonic Integrated Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lasers
1.2.3 Modulators
1.2.4 Detectors
1.2.5 Attenuators
1.2.6 Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers
1.2.7 Optical Amplifiers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Optical Communication
1.3.3 Sensing
1.3.4 Optical Signal Processing
1.3.5 Biophotonics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Production
2.1 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Photonic Integrated Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Gl
