Bifold Doors Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
The global Bifold Doors market was valued at 9311.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Bifold doors open up the full potential of indoor-outdoor living. And even in small spaces, a simple bi-fold door can provide fresh air and access to a beautiful view with a simple push.Rise in adoption of energy-efficient doors and application of bi-fold doors as door-wall system are expected to drive the bi-fold doors market. In addition, bi-fold doors provide assistance in maximizing the space without significant change in the architecture, which is expected to propel the growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to be main revenue contributor owing to rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income of the individuals in China and India.
By Market Verdors:
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bifold Doors Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bifold Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Wood
1.4.3 Aluminium
1.4.4 PVC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bifold Doors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Non-residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Bifold Doors Market
1.8.1 Global Bifold Doors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bifold Doors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Bifold Doors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Bifold Doors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Bifold Doors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Bifold Doors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Bifold Doors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Bifold Doors Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Bifold Doors Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North America Bifold Do
