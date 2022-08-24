Global and China Battery Enclosures Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Battery Enclosures market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Enclosures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Battery Enclosures market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Metallic Enclosures
Nonmetallic Enclosures
Segment by Application
Power Generation & Distribution
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Medical
Transportation
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Johnson Controls
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
Saft Groupe
Delphi Automotive
LG Chem
Panasonic
Samsung Sdi
Tesla Motors
Automotive Energy Supply
Trojan Battery
Sebang
Hitachi Chemical
Amara Raja
Atlas BX
Banner Batteries
East Penn
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Battery Enclosures Product Introduction
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Battery Enclosures Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Battery Enclosures Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Battery Enclosures, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Battery Enclosures Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Battery Enclosures Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Battery Enclosures Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Battery Enclosures Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Battery Enclosures Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Battery Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Battery Enclosures Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Battery Enclosures Manufacturers
