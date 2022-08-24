Fire Protection Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fire Protection Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Protection Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Intumescent Fire Protection Coatings
Cementitious Fire Protection Coatings
Segment by Application
Construction
Oil & Gas
Transportation
Others
By Company
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
O3 Company
Promat International
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
Sherwin-Williams Company
Carboline
Hempel A/S
KANSAI PAINT
Nullifire
Jotun
Teknos Group
Sika AG
BASF SE
ConIsolatek International
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Intumescent Systems Ltd. (Envirograf)
Albi Manufacturing
Arabian Vermiculite Industries.
Bollom Fire Protection
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Protection Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Intumescent Fire Protection Coatings
1.2.3 Cementitious Fire Protection Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Protection Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Protection Coating Production
2.1 Global Fire Protection Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Protection Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Protection Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Protection Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Protection Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire Protection Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Protection Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Protection Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire Protection Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fire Protection Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fire Protection Coa
