Protective Clothing Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Protective Clothing market was valued at 181.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer`s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.In 2015, the global protective clothing market is led by Europe, capturing about 46.45% of global protective clothing production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are concentrated in North America and Europe. DuPont is the world leader, holding 16.91% production market share in 2015. Protective clothing downstream is wide. Protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of oil and gas and others. Globally, the Protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for oil and gas which accounts for nearly 37.14% of total downstream consumption of Protective Clothing in global. Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of protective clothin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese protective clothin production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

By Market Verdors:

Fil Man Made Group

Jianhu Wangda

Formosa Plastics Group

Karsu

Arvind

FA Kümpers GmbH

Spinnerei Lampertsmühle

Flasa

By Types:

Protective Clothing Based on Aramid yarns

Protective Clothing Based on Modacrylic yarns

By Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Health Care & Medical Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

