2-shot Injection Molding Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global 2-shot Injection Molding market was valued at 6941.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin – in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicones

1.4.3 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Industrial Packaging

1.5.6 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market

1.8.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2

 

