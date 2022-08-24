Rheology Modifiers Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Rheology Modifiers market was valued at 4905.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rheology modifiers, commonly referred to as thickeners or viscosifiers, are ever-present in most products to provide specific functionality to the product. Rheological modifiers are the key components in paints & coatings as they reduce dripping and spattering of fluid during roller or brush application. It provides high viscosity at low shear rates that is useful during drilling high-angle and horizontal wells and it also prevents sag and settling of weighting material. Rheology modifiers prevent sedimentation of pigments within a formulation and ensure consistency and durability of the fluid.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government` policy and the high production of Rheology Modifiers in the international market, the current demand for Rheology Modifiers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU and US. In 2014, the global production of the Rheology Modifiers reaches over 398.15K MT; the growth rate is around 4.3% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years. Rheology Modifiers is mainly produced by BYK, Basf Se , DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema, etc. Although sales of Rheology Modifiers brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into theRheology Modifiers field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rheology Modifiers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rheology Modifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Organic Rheology Modifiers

1.4.3 Inorganic Rheology Modifiers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rheology Modifiers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings

1.5.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Oil & Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rheology Modifiers Market

1.8.1 Global Rheology Modifiers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rheology Modifiers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rheology Modifiers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rheology Modifiers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rheology Modifiers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rheology Modifiers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rheology Modifiers Sales Revenue Market

