3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane market was valued at 11.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane is produced by triethoxysilane and NH3 in autoclave reaction.In the acrylonitrile process, cyanoethylsilane is thoxylated and then hydrogenated over Raney nickel at high hydrogen pressure. The ammonia substitution process starts from chloropropyltriethoxysilane, and requires a large excess and high pressure of NH3. With a 75-fold molar quantity of NH3 with respect to the chloro component, selectivities for the primary amine of up to 8% have been reported. The correspondingly low space-time yields can only be improved if increased proportions of di- and even trisubstituted downstream products of the initially formed aminopropylsilane are acceptable. 3-Aminopropyltriethoxysilane is the aminosilane used as adhesion promoter for both adhesive and sealant formulations to improve substrate adhesion. 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane is mainly used in glass fiber application at 61.22% in 2015. The second large demand is rubber with 25.51% while only about 10% of 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane is used in coating. 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane industry is a relatively concentrated market, the first company accounts for about 20% of production volume. Jingzhou Jianghan and Hubei Bluesky are also large companies accounting for about 13% of the market. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane industry. So it would be more competitive.

By Market Verdors:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Evonik

Shin-Etsu

JNC(Chisso)

Gelest

API

Wacker

Jingzhou Jianghan

WD Silicone

Hubei Bluesky

Nanjing Shuguang

Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong

Qufu Wanda

Zibo Linzi Qiquan

Nanjing Xiangfei

Gaizhou Hengda

Wuhan Huachang

Onichem Specialities

NanJing Capatue Chemical

HangZhou Dadi Chemical

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Glass Fiber

Rubber

Coating

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Glass Fiber

1.5.3 Rubber

1.5.4 Coating

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Market

1.8.1 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane Sales Revenue Market Share by Reg

