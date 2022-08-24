Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Segment by Application
Semi & Full-Autonomous
HMI
Platooning
By Company
Continental
Magna
Bosch
Valeo
ZF
Scania
Paccar
Volvo
Daimler
Nvidia
Alphabet
Intel
Microsoft
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semi & Full-Autonomous
1.3.3 HMI
1.3.4 Platooning
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Players
