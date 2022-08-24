Nuclear Reactor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nuclear reactors are devices designed to maintain a chain reaction producing a steady flow of neutrons generated by the fission of heavy nuclei. They are, however, differentiated either by their purpose or by their design features. In terms of purpose, they are either research reactors or power reactors.
Research reactors are operated at universities and research centers in many countries; including some where no nuclear power reactors are operated. These reactors generate neutrons for multiple purposes, including producing radiopharmaceuticals for medical diagnosis and therapy, testing materials and conducting basic research.
Power reactors are usually found in nuclear power plants. Dedicated to generating heat mainly for electricity production, they are operated in more than 30 countries..
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Reactor in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nuclear Reactor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nuclear Reactor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Reactor include Areva, CNNC, Rosatom, Westinghouse Electric Company, CGN, Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and KHNP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nuclear Reactor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Reactor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Reactor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR & Magnox)
Fast Neutron Reactor (FBR)
Light Water Graphite Reactor (RBMK & EGP)
Global Nuclear Reactor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Reactor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Generating Electricity
Moving Aircraft Carriers and Submarines
Other
Global Nuclear Reactor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nuclear Reactor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Reactor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Reactor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Areva
CNNC
Rosatom
Westinghouse Electric Company
CGN
Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
KHNP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nuclear Reactor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nuclear Reactor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nuclear Reactor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nuclear Reactor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nuclear Reactor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nuclear Reactor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nuclear Reactor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Reactor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nuclear Reactor Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Reactor Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nuclear Reactor Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Reactor Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Nuclear Reactor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Nuclear Reactor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition