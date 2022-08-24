Emergency Stop Buttons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An emergency stop button is a safety mechanism used to shut off machinery in an emergency, when it cannot be shut down in the usual manner. The purpose of an emergency push button is to stop the machinery quickly when there is a risk of injury or the workflow requires stopping.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Stop Buttons in global, including the following market information:
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Emergency Stop Buttons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Stop Buttons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Null Line and Live Line Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Stop Buttons include Eaton, Schenider Electric, Pilz INT, RAFI Group, Safety Technology, SIEMENS, Honeywell, EAO and General Electric (GE), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emergency Stop Buttons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Null Line and Live Line Type
Signle Live Line Type
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Business
Transportation
Others
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emergency Stop Buttons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emergency Stop Buttons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emergency Stop Buttons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Emergency Stop Buttons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eaton
Schenider Electric
Pilz INT
RAFI Group
Safety Technology
SIEMENS
Honeywell
EAO
General Electric (GE)
REES
AMSECO
EUCHNER
Securitron
Omron
APEM
Altech
Bematik
Balluff
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Stop Buttons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Stop Buttons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Stop Buttons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emergency Stop Buttons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Stop Buttons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Stop Buttons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Stop Buttons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Stop Buttons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Stop Buttons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
