Global Electrolyzer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electrolyzer market was valued at 199.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the water electrolysis market. Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.Globally, there are many suppliers in this market including Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power and Toshiba etc. During all those manufacturers, Proton On-Site is the largest supplier, which sold 152 Unit in 2019, accounting for 17.5% of global total sales. Asia Pacific and EU is projected to account for a large percentage of new Electrolysis demand anticipated through 2026; the region`s growing middle class, improving living standards, and fast-developing infrastructure is driving signi?cant industry growth.

By Market Verdors:

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Asahi Kasei

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

ShaanXi HuaQin

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

ITM Power

Toshiba

By Types:

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

By Applications:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEVs

Power to Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

