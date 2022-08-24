Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A variable frequency drive (VFD) is a system for controlling the rotational speed of an alternating current electric motor. It can control the frequency of the electrical power supplied to pumps, fans or compressors. The report studies Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 3kv Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives include ABB, Siemens, WOLONG, Control Techniques, RXHK, INVT, Eaton, WEG and Benshaw, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 3kv

3-6kv

6-10 Kv

Above 10kv

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas and Chemicals

Power and Energy

Mining

Cement Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Other

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

WOLONG

Control Techniques

RXHK

INVT

Eaton

WEG

Benshaw

Yaskawa

Danfoss

Hiconics

Delta

Schneider Electric

TMEIC

