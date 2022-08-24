2022 Silicone Additives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicone Additives market was valued at 1113.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicone additives are a very widely used type of additive in coatings. Their main feature is the reduction of the surface tension of the liquid coating. Due to this very specific property they are successfully used to overcome surface defects like cratering, poor wetting and others.The silicone additives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing silicone additives. The Asia Pacific region provides expansion opportunities to silicone additive manufacturers, owing to low-cost manufacturing in China, South Korea, and India. Limited regulations related to the use and manufacturing of silicone additives in the Asia Pacific are further influencing the growth of the silicone additives market in this region.

By Market Verdors:

Dow Corning (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Shin-Etsu (Japan)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Elkem (Norway)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

BYK Additives (Germany)

Siltech (Canada)

BRB International (Netherlands)

By Types:

Defoamers

Wetting & Dispersing Agents

Rheology Modifiers

Surfactants

Lubricating Agents

By Applications:

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Pulp

Personal & Homecare

Food & Beverages

Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

