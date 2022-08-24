Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisobutylene Succinimide in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyisobutylene Succinimide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyisobutylene Succinimide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyisobutylene Succinimide include Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron, Afton, Clariant, Orica, Vertellus, Dover Chemical and ISCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We has surveyed the Polyisobutylene Succinimide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Less Than 98%
Purity More Than 98%
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Oil and Gas
Industry
Others
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lubrizol
Infineum
Chevron
Afton
Clariant
Orica
Vertellus
Dover Chemical
ISCA
Italmatch Chemicals
Tianhe Chemical
Jinzhou Kangtai
CNPC Jinzhou
Wuxi Nanfang Oil
Anneng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyisobutylene Succinimide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyisobutylene Succinimide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
