Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisobutylene Succinimide in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyisobutylene Succinimide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyisobutylene Succinimide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyisobutylene Succinimide include Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron, Afton, Clariant, Orica, Vertellus, Dover Chemical and ISCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We has surveyed the Polyisobutylene Succinimide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Less Than 98%

Purity More Than 98%

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Oil and Gas

Industry

Others

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyisobutylene Succinimide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron

Afton

Clariant

Orica

Vertellus

Dover Chemical

ISCA

Italmatch Chemicals

Tianhe Chemical

Jinzhou Kangtai

CNPC Jinzhou

Wuxi Nanfang Oil

Anneng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyisobutylene Succinimide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyisobutylene Succinimide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyisobutylene Succinimide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyisobutylene Succinimide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

