2022-2027 Global and Regional Battery Energy Storage Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Battery Energy Storage market was valued at 1053.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 32.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The lithium-ion batteries have a long lifespan of 5-10 years, and up to 98% efficiency (i.e., only 2% of electrical charge is lost during use). The lithium-ion batteries have very high energy and power densities, which leads to lower weight with low standby losses, and high life expectancy. Lithium-ion batteries continue to hold a large size of the battery energy storage system market owing to its features such as high energy density, self-discharge capability, low maintenance requirement, less weight, and high life expectancy. Battery energy storage system is well suited for smoothing the variable output of renewables and controlling the rapid ramping up and down of solar as well as wind generation. The grid operators and regulators are aware of the importance of battery energy storage systems and their ability to cater through multiple services. The utility operators are using these systems in their resource planning processes, which reduces the system costs and increases storage capacity.The major drivers for the growth of the market include the increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries. However, the factors such as the installation of battery energy storage systems in remote locations pose a challenge for the players in the market. the Americas dominated the battery energy storage market for smart grid and accounted for around 60% of the total market share. Much of the region`s growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smart grids and the increasing need for energy storage for distributed systems. The governmental support across different countries in the region and the growing investments in the development and deployment of integrated smart grid systems is expected to drive the demand for smart energy in the region in the coming years.

