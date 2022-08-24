10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears in global, including the following market information:
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears companies in 2020 (%)
The global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears market was valued at 304.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 329.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Primary Gas Insulated Switchgear
Secondary Gas Insulated Switchgear
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Power
Infrastructure
Industrial
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Schneider
Hyosung Heavy Industries
Eaton
Toshiba
Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi
Hyundai Electric
Meidensha
CHINT Group
Tbea
XD Electric
Pinggao Electric
Huatech
Ouyue
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 10KV-33KV Gas Insulated Switchgears Players in Globa
