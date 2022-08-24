2022-2030 Report on Global Onshore Wind Energy Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Onshore Wind Energy market, covering market size for segment by type (Less Than 500 KW, 500 KW To 2 MW, etc.), by application (Utility, Commercial, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (MHI Vestas, General Electric, Senvion, Hitachi, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Onshore Wind Energy from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Onshore Wind Energy market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Onshore Wind Energy including:

MHI Vestas

General Electric

Senvion

Hitachi

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

EOLINK

Nordex

Acciona

Goldwind

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Sinovel Wind Group

Suzlon Energy

ENERCON

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Orano

BARD

Shanghai Electric

Envision Energy

Ming Yang Wind Power Group

CSSC Haizhuang Windpower

Bergey Windpower

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Southwire Company

IMPSA

Enessere

RTS Wind

Aerodyn Energiesysteme

Geronimo Energy

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Less Than 500 KW

500 KW To 2 MW

More Than 2 MW

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Utility

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Onshore Wind Energy Market Overview

1.1 Onshore Wind Energy Definition

1.2 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Onshore Wind Energy Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Onshore Wind Energy Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Onshore Wind Energy Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Onshore Wind Energy Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Onshore Wind Energy Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Onshore Wind Energy Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market by Type

3.1.1 Less Than 500 KW

3.1.2 500 KW To 2 MW

3.1.3 More Than 2 MW

3.2 Global Onshore Wind Energy Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Onshore

