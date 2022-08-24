Automotive Wrapping Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Wrapping Film refers to the film used for automobile packaging decoration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wrapping Film in global, including the following market information:

The global Automotive Wrapping Film market was valued at 3675 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7436.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wrapping Film include 3M, Kay Premium Marking Films, Ritrama, Vvivid Vinyl, Orafol Group, Hexis, Guangzhou Carbins Film, JMR Graphics and Avery Dennison and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Wrapping Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Wrapping Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Wrapping Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

