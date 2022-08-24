Line Arresters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Line arresters are an effective and economical option to protect existing as well as new transmission lines against lightning overvoltages in order to increase grid reliability and availability of transmission lines. Line arresters are suitable especially for line sections with low earthing impedance of the line towers, areas with high lightning activity, transmission lines without shield wire protection and for transmission lines with very high demand to their availability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Line Arresters in global, including the following market information:

Global Line Arresters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Line Arresters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Line Arresters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Line Arresters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blow 35 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Line Arresters include ABB, SIEMENS, Hubbell, Cooper, TOSHIBA, MEIDEN (TRIDELTA), Streamer, Lamco and Shreem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Line Arresters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Line Arresters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Line Arresters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blow 35 KV

Between 35 KV and 110 KV

Above 110 KV

Global Line Arresters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Line Arresters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Transmission

Other

Global Line Arresters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Line Arresters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Line Arresters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Line Arresters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Line Arresters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Line Arresters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Line Arresters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Line Arresters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Line Arresters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Line Arresters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Line Arresters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Line Arresters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Line Arresters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Line Arresters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Line Arresters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Line Arresters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Line Arresters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Line Arresters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Line Arresters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Arresters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Line Arresters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Arresters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Line Arresters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Blow 35 KV

4.1.3 Betw

