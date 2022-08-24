White Inorganic Pigment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of White Inorganic Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five White Inorganic Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global White Inorganic Pigment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Silicate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of White Inorganic Pigment include The Chemours Company, Tronox Inc., Venator Materials, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Clariant AG, Ferro Corporation, BASF, LB GROUP and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We has surveyed the White Inorganic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Silicate

Calcium Silicate

Calcium Carbonate

Silica

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Others

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Plastics

Cosmetics

Paper

Inks

Others

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies White Inorganic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies White Inorganic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies White Inorganic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies White Inorganic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Chemours Company

Tronox Inc.

Venator Materials

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Clariant AG

Ferro Corporation

BASF

LB GROUP

Lanxess

Valhi, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

DCL Corporation

DyStar

INEOS Pigments

Matapel Chemicals

National Industralization

Sudarshan Chemical Inds

Sun Chemical

STS Group Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 White Inorganic Pigment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global White Inorganic Pigment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global White Inorganic Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global White Inorganic Pigment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top White Inorganic Pigment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global White Inorganic Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global White Inorganic Pigment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global White Inorganic Pigment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global White Inorganic Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Inorganic Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers White Inorganic Pigment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Inorganic Pigment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Inorganic Pigment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Inorganic Pigment Companies

4 Sights by Product

