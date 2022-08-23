2022-2027 Global and Regional Iron Flow Battery Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Iron Flow Battery market was valued at 23.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 22.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction-oxidation), is a type of electrochemical cell where chemical energy is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (accompanied by flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. Iron Flow Battery is a type of flow battery, its anode is made of iron matericals, cathode is made of ferro-ferricyanide aqueous couple or ferric chloride solution etc. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 50% in 2019. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the more than 20% consumption market share. ESS Inc and Electric Fuel Energy (EFE) are industry leaders. The classification of Iron Flow Battery includes All Iron-based Flow Battery and Iron Hybrid Flow Battery. The proportion of All Iron-based Flow Battery in 2019 is about 85%. Iron Flow Battery is widely used for Utility Facilities, Renewable Energy Storage and Others. The most proportion of Iron Flow Battery is used for Utility Facilities, and the proportion in 2019 is over 1/2 market shares.

By Market Verdors:

ESS Inc

Electric Fuel Energy (EFE

By Types:

All Iron-based Flow Battery

Iron Hybrid Flow Battery

By Applications:

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Storage

