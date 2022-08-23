Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sodium Percarbonate market was valued at 466.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .98% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium Percarbonate (SPC) is a chemical, it is a powder that releases hydrogen peroxide, with formula 2Na2CO33H2O2. It is a colorless, crystalline, hygroscopic and water-soluble solid. It is used in some eco-friendly cleaning products and as a laboratory source of anhydrous hydrogen peroxide.There is also a certain space of sodium percarbonate product demand market, Europe and Japan are the mature market, while downstream powder detergent market has been shrinking. China is an enlivening market of this product and the market will keep expanding in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Evonik

OCI

Kemira

JSC Khimprom

Ak-Kim

Hodogaya

Jinke Chem

Hongye Chem

Boholy Chem

Shangyu Jiehua

Wanma Chem

Hexing Chem

By Types:

COP

WPC

By Applications:

Washing Additives

Medical and Health

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sodium Percarbonate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 COP

1.4.3 WPC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Washing Additives

1.5.3 Medical and Health

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sodium Percarbonate Market

1.8.1 Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Percarbonate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sodium Percarbonate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sodium Percarbonate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sodium Percarbonate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sodium Percarbonate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sodium Percarbonate Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Sodium Perc

