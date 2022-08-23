Global Silicon Carbide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silicon Carbide market was valued at 1948.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum /k??rb??r?nd?m/, is a semiconductorcontaining silicon and carbon. It occurs in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite. Synthetic SiC powder has been mass-produced since 1893 for use as an abrasive. Grains of silicon carbide can be bonded together by sintering to form very hard ceramics that are widely used in applications requiring high endurance, such as car brakes, car clutches and ceramic plates in bulletproof vests. Electronic applications of silicon carbide such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and detectors in early radios were first demonstrated around 1907. SiC is used in semiconductor electronics devices that operate at high temperatures or high voltages, or both. Large single crystals of silicon carbide can be grown by the Lely methodand they can be cut into gems known as synthetic moissanite. SiC with high surface area can be produced from SiO2 contained in plant material.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik Industries

Waker Chemie

BASF

UBE Industries

Sinoyqx

Rogers

DowDuPont

Saint-Gobain

Ningxia Tianjing

Sinosi

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Foshan RISING Technology

Futong Industry

Cumi Murugappa

Elsid

By Types:

3C-SiC

4H-SiC

6H-SiC

By Applications:

Automotive IIndustry

Electronic Industry

Abrasive Industry

Refractory Industry

Ceramic Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silicon Carbide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 3C-SiC

1.4.3 4H-SiC

1.4.4 6H-SiC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive IIndustry

1.5.3 Electronic Industry

1.5.4 Abrasive Industry

1.5.5 Refractory Industry

1.5.6 Ceramic Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silicon Carbide Market

1.8.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America

