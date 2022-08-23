Global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market was valued at 28.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Natural Ferulic Acid is extracted from Rice Bran Oil. It is one of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants. Ferulic acid is a natural chemical that is found in the cell walls of plants. It is called phytochemicals, which are found in a wide variety of plant species. The official name for this product is 4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid.The Natural Ferulic Acid industry concentration is relatively low and the industry scale is relatively small, there are more than 10 companies in the global market in 2016 and Delekang is the largest. Many companies are with their own technology as this industry is not with high technology barrel. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Such as manufacturers in China are actively in introducing global advanced technology and put lots of time and money in the improvement of their product performance. These six years, as the development of economic, this industry developed as well, and the application field had been widened. And in the coming years, the demand of furulic acid will still raise in a rate around 11.23%. The import and export percent of this industry is relatively high. China, as the major region in the production, is a major export country. And the export volume in 2016 was about 70% of the production volume in China. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for Natural Ferulic Acid is food industry, the need in the future will be uncertain.

