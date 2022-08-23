Global Thermal Ceramics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermal Ceramics market was valued at 3200.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramics are covalent compounds containing metal and non-metal atoms primarily held in covalent and ionic bonds. Generally, ceramics are made by taking mixtures of earth elements, powders, water and clay. This mixture is shaped into the desired form and is then fired in a high temperature oven. Ceramics are then painted with glazes which are waterproof and decorative. At elevated temperature, ceramics have high hardness, high melting points, excellent chemical corrosion resistance and good mechanical properties. Some ceramics are good dielectrics or insulators, whereas others are good electrical or thermal conductors. Ceramics are widely used in our daily life. Glass, plates, bricks, tiles and sanitary ware are some examples of the ceramics we see every day. Ceramics can also be found in products like automobiles (sparkplug), phone lines and watches. They are even used in space shuttles and aircrafts. Ceramics can be broadly classified into two categories: traditional and advanced. Traditional ceramics include clay products such as cement and glass, whereas advanced ceramics consist of pure oxides, nitrides, carbides and many others.APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for thermal ceramics. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in this region. APAC countries, such as China and India, are also at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution. The chemical & petrochemical end-use industry is growing in the region because of the increase in demand for chemicals in various applications. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing in new projects to decrease chemical imports as well as fulfill domestic demands, which will, in turn, drive the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this industry drives the demand for thermal ceramics in thermal insulation applications. These factors, therefore, provide growth opportunities to the thermal ceramics market.

By Market Verdors:

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Unifrax

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

Isolite Insulating Products

RHI Magnesita

3M

Ibiden

Mitsubishi Chemical

Rath

Yeso Insulating Products

Bnz Materials

Pyrotek

Promat

By Types:

Ceramic Fibers

Insulation Bricks

By Applications:

Mining & Metal Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal Ceramics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ceramic Fibers

1.4.3 Insulation Bricks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Ceramics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mining & Metal Processing

1.5.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermal Ceramics Market

1.8.1 Global Thermal Ceramics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Ceramics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermal Ceramics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermal Ceramics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermal Ceramics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermal Ceramics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Thermal Cer

