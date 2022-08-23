Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Commercial Outdoor Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Outdoor Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Landscape Lighting
Path Lighting
Architectural Lighting
Other
Segment by Application
Highway
Overpass
Parking Lot
Stadium
Port
Citizen Leisure Plaza
Other
By Company
OSRAM Group
GE Lighting
Legrand
Hubbell
Kichler
Maxim Lighting
Philips
Cree Lighting
Generation Brands
Feit Electric Company
Hudson Valley Lighting
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Genesys Light Group
Telensa
Leviton
Johnson Controls
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Outdoor Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Landscape Lighting
1.2.3 Path Lighting
1.2.4 Architectural Lighting
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Highway
1.3.3 Overpass
1.3.4 Parking Lot
1.3.5 Stadium
1.3.6 Port
1.3.7 Citizen Leisure Plaza
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Commercial Outdoor Lighting by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Commercial Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report 2021