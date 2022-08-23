Vehicles Traction Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicles Traction Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicles Traction Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicles Traction Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-Ion Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicles Traction Batteries include Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicles Traction Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-Ion Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Others
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Vehicles
Recreational Vehicles
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicles Traction Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicles Traction Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicles Traction Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicles Traction Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
CATL
LG Chem
BYD
GS Yuasa
Hitachi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicles Traction Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicles Traction Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicles Traction Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicles Traction Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicles Traction Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicles Traction Batteries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
