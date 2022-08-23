Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hygienic Tissue Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Facial Tissue
Napkins
Bathroom Tissues
Kitchen & Hand Towels
Wet Wipes
Others
Segment by Application
At Home (AH)
Away From Home (Hospitals, Restaurants, Institutions & Offices, Schools, etc.)
By Company
Kimberly-Clark
Essity (from SCA)
Procter & Gamble
Georgia-Pacific
Sofidel
Empresas CMPC
Hengan International
Asia Pulp & Paper
WEPA
Metsa Group
Kruger
Cascades
C & S
Asaleo Care
ICT Group
KP Tissue
Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
Oji Holdings
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Facial Tissue
1.2.3 Napkins
1.2.4 Bathroom Tissues
1.2.5 Kitchen & Hand Towels
1.2.6 Wet Wipes
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 At Home (AH)
1.3.3 Away From Home (Hospitals, Restaurants, Institutions & Offices, Schools, etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hygienic Tissue Paper by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
