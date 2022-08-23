Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Garlic Oil Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Garlic Oil industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Garlic Oil industry and the market share of major countries, Garlic Oil industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Garlic Oil through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Garlic Oil, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Garlic Oil industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028) of Garlic Oil Market by Research Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Garlic Oil Market?

Athelas Neutraceuticals

Biofinest

Jansal Valley

La Tourangelle

Stonewall

GNC

Roland

Nature's Answer

KAL

Nature Made

Major Type of Garlic Oil Covered in Research report:

Garlic Cooking Oil

Garlic Health Drugs

Garlic Essential Oil

Other

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Cooking

Health Care

Spa & Relaxation

Others

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Garlic Oil Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Garlic Oil Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Garlic Oil Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Garlic Oil Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Garlic Oil Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Garlic Oil Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Garlic Oil Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Garlic Oil Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Garlic Oil Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Garlic Oil (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Garlic Oil Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of Garlic Oil Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5. US Garlic Oil Production, Demand (2018-2028)

5.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

5.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Type

5.3 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Application

5.4 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Type (2018-2028)

5.5 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Application (2018-2028)

6. Europe Garlic Oil Production, Demand (2018-2028)

6.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

6.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakd

