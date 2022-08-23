Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

In 2020, the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market size was US$ 2976.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11300 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

By Company

Production by Region

Consumption by Region

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 DIY Installation

1.2.3 Professional Installation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production

2.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Revenue by Region:

