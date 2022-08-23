Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Used either in combination with other reactive monomers or used as the sole component for homopolymer generation, ASM is a high purity reactive monomer which readily undergoes free radical polymerization and enables the production of poly(p-acetoxy)styrene (PAS) polymers in a wide range of molecular weights.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) in global, including the following market information:

The global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Greater Than or Equal to 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) include DuPont, Merck Group, TCI, Alfa Aesar, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Chemodex, Tosoh, Alchem Pharmtech and HBCChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies

