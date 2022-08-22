Cloud Block Storage Market
This report focuses on the Cloud Block Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Block Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
Segment by Type
Locally-attached Storage
Network-attached Storage
Segment by Application
Healthcare & Life Science
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Energy & Utilities
BFSI
Public Sector
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
By Company
Amazon Web Services
Rackspace
Microsoft
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
VMware
IBM
Red Hat
EMC
Huawei Technologies
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Locally-attached Storage
1.2.3 Network-attached Storage
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Healthcare & Life Science
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Transportation & Logistics
1.3.5 Energy & Utilities
1.3.6 BFSI
1.3.7 Public Sector
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size
2.2 Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Block Storage Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Cloud Block Storage Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Cloud Block Storage Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Cloud Block Storage Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Block Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Block Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 No
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Cloud Block Storage Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Cloud Block Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027