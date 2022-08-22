Edible Bird’s Nest Market
Edible bird's nests are bird nests created by edible-nest swiftlets, Indian swiftlets, and other swiftlets using solidified saliva, which are harvested for human consumption. They are particularly prized in Chinese culture due to their rarity, high nutritional value in nutrients such as protein, and rich flavor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Bird's Nest in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Edible Bird's Nest companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Bird's Nest market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White Bird's Nest Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Bird's Nest include First Edible Nest, ESTA, Blessing Birdnest, Enest Group Berhad, Ecolite, MyNest, NaturalNest, Greencom Biotech and T'sallee, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edible Bird's Nest manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White Bird's Nest
Red Bird's Nest
Golden Bird's Nest
Others
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Specialty Store
Health Products Stores and Pharmacies
Online Sales
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edible Bird's Nest Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Bird's Nest revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Bird's Nest revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Bird's Nest sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Edible Bird's Nest sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
First Edible Nest
ESTA
Blessing Birdnest
Enest Group Berhad
Ecolite
MyNest
NaturalNest
Greencom Biotech
T'sallee
SUPERB DIVERSIFIED SDN
Glycofood Sdn Bhd
