Theseafood extract and flavor are the extracts of seafood. The seafood such as fish crab, clam lobster, shrimp is the most popular among consumers across the globe. The seafood is the second most-consumed non-vegetarian food global followed by the meat. Seafood is consumed as a staple food in many countries and coastal regions. The seafood is well-known for its richness in protein and other healthy nutrients which delicious taste and flavor characteristics. The seafood flavors are gaining momentum in the global food industry owing to the high popularity of seafood across the globe. The seafood flavors are widely used in food processing, savory, soups, sausage, dips, spreads, ready meals, and other products. The foodservice industry is also one of the key users of seafood flavors in the making dishes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seafood Extract and Flavor in global, including the following market information:

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Seafood Extract and Flavor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seafood Extract and Flavor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seafood Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seafood Extract and Flavor include Givaudan, Firmenich, Takasago, Sensient, T. Hasegawa, Kerry, McCormick, Huabao and Shanghai Apple, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seafood Extract and Flavor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seafood Powder

Seafood Pastes

Seafood Liquid

Other

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Restaurant

Home Cooking

Food Processing Industry

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seafood Extract and Flavor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seafood Extract and Flavor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seafood Extract and Flavor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Seafood Extract and Flavor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Givaudan

Firmenich

Takasago

Sensient

T. Hasegawa

Kerry

McCormick

Huabao

Shanghai Apple

Boton

NorthTaste Flavourings Ltd.

Innova Flavors (Griffith Foods)

Nikken Foods Co.,Ltd.

Kanegrade Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seafood Extract and Flavor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Seafood Extract and Flavor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seafood Extract and Flavor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Seafood Extract and Flavor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seafood Extract and Flavor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seafood Extract and Flavor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seafood E

