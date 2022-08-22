Whey?protein?is?defined?as?the?fast-digesting?part?of?dairy?protein.?Whey?protein?supplements?are?available?in?various?forms?with?whey?concentrate?and?whey?isolate?the?two?most?common?being.?Whey?basic?protein?isolate?is?made?by?separating?whey?component?from?milk.?Whey?basic?protein?is?composed?of?more?than?85%?protein,?containing?vital?amino?acids,?low?lactose?levels,?and?is?free?from?carbohydrates?and?fats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Whey Basic Protein Isolate in global, including the following market information:

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Whey Basic Protein Isolate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Whey Basic Protein Isolate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cow's Milk Based Protein Isolate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Whey Basic Protein Isolate include Kerry Group, Clover, Farmers Co-operative Dairy, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Milk Specialties, Saputo Ingredients, AMCO Proteins and Optimum Nutrition and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Whey Basic Protein Isolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cow's Milk Based Protein Isolate

Goat's Milk Based Protein Isolate

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Whey Basic Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Whey Basic Protein Isolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Whey Basic Protein Isolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Whey Basic Protein Isolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Whey Basic Protein Isolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kerry Group

Clover

Farmers Co-operative Dairy

Arla Foods

Glanbia

Milk Specialties

Saputo Ingredients

AMCO Proteins

Optimum Nutrition

Hilmar Ingredients

