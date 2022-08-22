Avena sativa is a member of the grass family that is grown for its cereal grain-oats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Avena Sativa in global, including the following market information:

Global Avena Sativa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Avena Sativa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Avena Sativa companies in 2021 (%)

The global Avena Sativa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Avena Sativa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Avena Sativa include PepsiCo, Mornflake, Bob?s Red Mill Natural Foods, Grain Millers, Hain Celestial, Yucaipa Companies, James Richardson & Sons, Nature's Path Foods and Cereal Base Ceba. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Avena Sativa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Avena Sativa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avena Sativa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Avena Sativa

Conventional Avena Sativa

Global Avena Sativa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avena Sativa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

Global Avena Sativa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avena Sativa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Avena Sativa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Avena Sativa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Avena Sativa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Avena Sativa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PepsiCo

Mornflake

Bob?s Red Mill Natural Foods

Grain Millers

Hain Celestial

Yucaipa Companies

James Richardson & Sons

Nature's Path Foods

Cereal Base Ceba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Avena Sativa Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Avena Sativa Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Avena Sativa Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Avena Sativa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Avena Sativa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Avena Sativa Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Avena Sativa Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Avena Sativa Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Avena Sativa Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Avena Sativa Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Avena Sativa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Avena Sativa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Avena Sativa Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avena Sativa Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Avena Sativa Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avena Sativa Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Avena Sativa Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Avena Sativa

4.1.3 Conventional Avena Sativa



