Automotive V2X Technology Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Automotive V2X Technology Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive V2X Technology Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive V2X Technology market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automotive V2X Technology market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive V2X Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive V2X Technology market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Automotive V2X Technology for PVC Market Segment by Type

WLAN-based

Cellular-based

Automotive V2X Technology for PVC Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive V2X Technology market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qualcomm

Autotalks

Continental Automotive

Robert Bosch

Cohda Wireless

BorgWarner

Denso

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Harman International

Arada Systems

Delphi Automotive

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Savari Inc

Marben Products

Capgemini Engineering

Nokia

Ficosa

ESCRYPT

Vector

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive V2X Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive V2X Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive V2X Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive V2X Technology with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive V2X Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive V2X Technology Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive V2X Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive V2X Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive V2X Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive V2X Technology Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive V2X Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive V2X Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive V2X Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive V2X Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive V2X Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive V2X Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.1.3 Qualcomm Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.2 Autotalks

7.2.1 Autotalks Company Details

7.2.2 Autotalks Business Overview

7.2.3 Autotalks Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.2.4 Autotalks Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Autotalks Recent Development

7.3 Continental Automotive

7.3.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

7.3.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

7.3.3 Continental Automotive Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.3.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

7.4 Robert Bosch

7.4.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

7.4.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

7.4.3 Robert Bosch Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.4.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

7.5 Cohda Wireless

7.5.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

7.5.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

7.5.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.5.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

7.6 BorgWarner

7.6.1 BorgWarner Company Details

7.6.2 BorgWarner Business Overview

7.6.3 BorgWarner Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.6.4 BorgWarner Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

7.7 Denso

7.7.1 Denso Company Details

7.7.2 Denso Business Overview

7.7.3 Denso Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.7.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Denso Recent Development

7.8 NXP Semiconductors

7.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

7.8.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

7.8.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.8.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.9 Infineon Technologies

7.9.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

7.9.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

7.9.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.9.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

7.10 STMicroelectronics

7.10.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

7.10.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

7.10.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.10.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.11 Harman International

7.11.1 Harman International Company Details

7.11.2 Harman International Business Overview

7.11.3 Harman International Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.11.4 Harman International Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Harman International Recent Development

7.12 Arada Systems

7.12.1 Arada Systems Company Details

7.12.2 Arada Systems Business Overview

7.12.3 Arada Systems Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.12.4 Arada Systems Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Arada Systems Recent Development

7.13 Delphi Automotive

7.13.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

7.13.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

7.13.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.13.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

7.14 eTrans Systems

7.14.1 eTrans Systems Company Details

7.14.2 eTrans Systems Business Overview

7.14.3 eTrans Systems Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.14.4 eTrans Systems Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 eTrans Systems Recent Development

7.15 Kapsch TrafficCom

7.15.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

7.15.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview

7.15.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.15.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

7.16 Savari Inc

7.16.1 Savari Inc Company Details

7.16.2 Savari Inc Business Overview

7.16.3 Savari Inc Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.16.4 Savari Inc Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Savari Inc Recent Development

7.17 Marben Products

7.17.1 Marben Products Company Details

7.17.2 Marben Products Business Overview

7.17.3 Marben Products Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.17.4 Marben Products Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Marben Products Recent Development

7.18 Capgemini Engineering

7.18.1 Capgemini Engineering Company Details

7.18.2 Capgemini Engineering Business Overview

7.18.3 Capgemini Engineering Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.18.4 Capgemini Engineering Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Capgemini Engineering Recent Development

7.19 Nokia

7.19.1 Nokia Company Details

7.19.2 Nokia Business Overview

7.19.3 Nokia Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.19.4 Nokia Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Nokia Recent Development

7.20 Ficosa

7.20.1 Ficosa Company Details

7.20.2 Ficosa Business Overview

7.20.3 Ficosa Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.20.4 Ficosa Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Ficosa Recent Development

7.21 ESCRYPT

7.21.1 ESCRYPT Company Details

7.21.2 ESCRYPT Business Overview

7.21.3 ESCRYPT Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.21.4 ESCRYPT Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 ESCRYPT Recent Development

7.22 Vector

7.22.1 Vector Company Details

7.22.2 Vector Business Overview

7.22.3 Vector Automotive V2X Technology Introduction

7.22.4 Vector Revenue in Automotive V2X Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Vector Recent Development

