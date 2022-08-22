Peppermint Candy is a kind of candy made from white granulated sugar and mint. Peppermint is cold, wind and heat dissipation, clear the head and throat, and because it contains menthol, it can soothe the liver and relieve depression.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peppermint Candy in global, including the following market information:

Global Peppermint Candy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peppermint Candy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Peppermint Candy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peppermint Candy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peppermint Candy include Wm Wrigley Jr., Ricola, Brach's, Nosh Pack, Mondel?z International, Yiyuan Biotechnology, Quality Candy, Piedmont Candy and Farley's & Sathers Candy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peppermint Candy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peppermint Candy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peppermint Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard

Gum

Tablet

Other

Global Peppermint Candy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peppermint Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Industry

Medical Industry

Other

Global Peppermint Candy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peppermint Candy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peppermint Candy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peppermint Candy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peppermint Candy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Peppermint Candy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wm Wrigley Jr.

Ricola

Brach's

Nosh Pack

Mondel?z International

Yiyuan Biotechnology

Quality Candy

Piedmont Candy

Farley's & Sathers Candy

YankeeTraders

Lotte

Tianjin Nestle

Ghirardelli

Yummy Earth

Golden Century Candy Manufacturing

