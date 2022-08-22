Lactobacillus Beverage Market
Lactobacillus beverage is a beverage made from milk or dairy products by adding lactic acid bacteria into the emulsion, adding sugar or (or) sweeteners, acids, juice, tea, coffee, plant extracts, etc. According to whether it has been sterilized or not, it can be divided into sterile (non-living bacteria) type and non-sterile (living bacteria) type.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lactobacillus Beverage in global, including the following market information:
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lactobacillus Beverage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lactobacillus Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lactobacillus Beverage include JelleyCrown, Nestle, Yili Group, Mengniu Dairy, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Hubei Kuwo Dairy, Guangming Dairy Industry, Yakult and Hangzhou Weiquan Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lactobacillus Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active
Inactive
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Industry
Retail Industry
Other
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactobacillus Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lactobacillus Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lactobacillus Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lactobacillus Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lactobacillus Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JelleyCrown
Nestle
Yili Group
Mengniu Dairy
Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Hubei Kuwo Dairy
Guangming Dairy Industry
Yakult
Hangzhou Weiquan Food
I-health
Xiaoyangren
Beijing Sanyuan Food
