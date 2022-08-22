Canned meat refers to pigs, cattle, sheep, rabbits, poultry and other raw materials, after a variety of treatment sealed in containers, after high temperature sterilization treatment, killing most of the microbes, while preventing the invasion of external microorganisms, so as to obtain a long term storage of food at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Meat in global, including the following market information:

Global Canned Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canned Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Canned Meat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canned Meat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Live Meats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canned Meat include Hormel, Bright Food, Xiamen Gulong Food, Survival Cave Food, Zishan Group, Guangdong Huanlejia Food, Bar Harbor Foods, Dalian Lixiang Food and Newport Jerky Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Canned Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canned Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Live Meats

Poultry Meats

Seafood Meats

Other

Global Canned Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Retail Industry

Other

Global Canned Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canned Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canned Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canned Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Canned Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hormel

Bright Food

Xiamen Gulong Food

Survival Cave Food

Zishan Group

Guangdong Huanlejia Food

Bar Harbor Foods

Dalian Lixiang Food

Newport Jerky Company

Meat Maniac

Crown Prince

Fujian Tongfa Food Droup

Fancy Feast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Canned Meat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Canned Meat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Canned Meat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Canned Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Canned Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Canned Meat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Canned Meat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Canned Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Canned Meat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Canned Meat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Canned Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Canned Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Canned Meat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canned Meat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Canned Meat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canned Meat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Canned Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Live Meats

4.1.3 Poultry Meats

4.1.4 Seafood Meats

4.1

