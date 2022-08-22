Sashimi, also known as fish, is commonly known as fish gills, clams or clams. It is a general term for foods that are cut into pieces by fresh fish and shellfish and eaten with seasonings. Sashimi originated in China and has a long history. It spread to Japan, the Korean Peninsula and other places and is a very popular food in Japan. Sashimi is simple to make, delicious and nutritious. But at the same time, we also weigh the pros and cons from two aspects: from the nutritional point of view, sashimi has not been subjected to traditional methods of frying, frying, steaming, etc., so the nutrients are not lost at all, it is a very nutritious dish, but from From a health perspective, if sashimi is not well treated, it will become a source of infectious diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sashimi in global, including the following market information:

Global Sashimi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7103765/global-sashimi-forecast-2022-2028-694

Global Sashimi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sashimi companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sashimi market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sashimi include Marine Harvest, Ocean Waves Products, Dalian Kaiyang World Seafood, Dalian Deze Food, Shanghai Yuansheng Food, Shanghai Box Cheng Food, Mowi, SalMar and AquaChile. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sashimi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sashimi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sashimi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red

White

Other

Global Sashimi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sashimi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Retail Industry

Other

Global Sashimi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sashimi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sashimi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sashimi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sashimi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sashimi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marine Harvest

Ocean Waves Products

Dalian Kaiyang World Seafood

Dalian Deze Food

Shanghai Yuansheng Food

Shanghai Box Cheng Food

Mowi

SalMar

AquaChile

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-sashimi-forecast-2022-2028-694-7103765

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sashimi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sashimi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sashimi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sashimi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sashimi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sashimi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sashimi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sashimi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sashimi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sashimi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sashimi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sashimi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sashimi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sashimi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sashimi Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sashimi Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sashimi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Red

4.1.3 White

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Sashimi Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Sashimi Revenue,

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-sashimi-forecast-2022-2028-694-7103765

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global and Japan Sashimi Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Sashimi Sales Market Report 2021

Global Sashimi Market Research Report 2021

