High Amylose Corn Starch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Amylose Corn Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five High Amylose Corn Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Amylose Corn Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

55-60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Amylose Corn Starch include Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, Plantic, BATTLLE and Xiangyu Bio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Amylose Corn Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

55-60%

65-70%

0.8

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery Products

Cereals and Snacks

Pasta and Noodles

Others

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Amylose Corn Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Amylose Corn Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Amylose Corn Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies High Amylose Corn Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Plantic

BATTLLE

Xiangyu Bio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Amylose Corn Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Amylose Corn Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Amylose Corn Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Amylose Corn Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Amylose Corn Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Amylose Corn Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Amylose Corn Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Amylose Corn Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Amylose Corn Starch Companies

